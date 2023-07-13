Experts promote back-to-school visits for kids returning to school

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It may only be the middle of July, but a return to schooling isn’t too far away.

With try outs for sports teams due to begin before the semester even starts, 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth speaks with Mercyhealth Family Medicine representative, Dr. Shahid Mohammad, about what you can do as parents on the run up to the new school year.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be...
Police: Body of missing Freeport man found
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know

Latest News

Doctors say not to wait until the last minute to bring your children in
Doctors urge the importance of a visit to their office before your child returns to school
Rockford City Council member asks for revote of Barber Colman project
Rockford City Council member asks for revote of Barber Colman project
The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility is projected to be finished in 2025,...
Kraft Heinz distribution center coming to DeKalb
After misspeaking, flyers circulate accusing Rock Co. board member of supporting sex trafficking