DNR: Waushara Co. Fire is 100% contained, releases new numbers on extent of damage

DNR announced Thursday that the Waushara County fire that destroyed homes and displaced residents in the Coloma area is now 100% contained.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Waushara County fire that destroyed homes and displaced residents in the Coloma area is now 100% contained.

The DNR noted that the estimated size of the fire was reduced to 730 acres. It’s initial estimate was 70 acres before reaching an estimate of 830 acres.

Officials said three primary structures and 16 secondary structures were destroyed by the Pallet Fire, which was caused by debris burning.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor the scene for hotspots and complete cleanup efforts. Anyone interested in helping the fire victims can call the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility is projected to be finished in 2025,...
Kraft Heinz distribution center coming to DeKalb
Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon
Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life

Latest News

Kraft Heinz plans to build one of its largest distribution centers in DeKalb. The facility...
Construction underway for DeKalb’s Kraft Heinz distribution center
Kraft Heinz plans to build one of its largest distribution centers in DeKalb. The facility...
Construction underway for DeKalb’s Kraft Heinz distribution center
Workers have been holding these rallies to prepare union members and raise awareness of an...
Rockford UPS workers practice picketing
Alderperson Mark Bonne says he will make a motion for a re-vote because one of the council...
Rockford Council members, residents react to possible Barber Colman project re-vote
Alderperson Mark Bonne says he will make a motion for a re-vote because one of the council...
Rockford Council members, residents react to possible Barber Colman project re-vote