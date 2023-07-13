DNR: Waushara Co. Fire is 100% contained, releases new numbers on extent of damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an update Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Waushara County fire that destroyed homes and displaced residents in the Coloma area is now 100% contained.

The DNR noted that the estimated size of the fire was reduced to 730 acres. It’s initial estimate was 70 acres before reaching an estimate of 830 acres.

Officials said three primary structures and 16 secondary structures were destroyed by the Pallet Fire, which was caused by debris burning.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor the scene for hotspots and complete cleanup efforts. Anyone interested in helping the fire victims can call the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.

