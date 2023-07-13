Carl Defay claims lawyer mishandled 2017 murder case

Defay was convicted of first-degree murder in 2022 in the 2017 death of 38-year-old Samantha Swan.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carl Defay, the Durand man who was convicted of strangling a woman to death in 2017 and hiding her body in an old pig feeder, was back in court Thursday, telling a Winnebago County judge his lawyer mishandled his 2022 trial.

Defay was represented by Rockford attorney Kunal Kulkarni, his second lawyer in the case. Defay claims Kulkarni was negligent in several areas, including his failure to call certain witnesses.

Because of those allegations, Judge Randy Wilt took Kulkarni off the case temporarily and replaced him with the public defender.

“If I find that Mr. Kulkarni was not negligent, then he’s back on the case and he will litigate all of the issues relating to the motion for new trial.”

Kulkarni said allegations against defense attorneys are common and that judges always take them seriously.

“The way I would describe it is that in order to be thorough, the court likes to make sure those issues are thoroughly explored,” he said.

Defay is due back in court on Sept. 12.

