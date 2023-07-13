After misspeaking, flyers circulate accusing Rock Co. board member of supporting sex trafficking

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County board member is addressing a ‘slip of the tongue’ he made during a board meeting that has led to several accusations about him.

District 10 Rock Co. Supervisor Brian Knudson said flyers have been distributed all throughout the county accusing him of supporting sex trafficking. The flyers came about after Knudson says he omitted the word ‘not’ when approving a resolution, leading people to believe he is in support of child sex trafficking.

“I did not realize I had a tongue slip because everything I said throughout the whole course of the rest of the meeting pretty much made it clear what my position was,” Knudson said. “Big difference between if you say did or did not, or the double negative, I do not, not. I truly didn’t even realize. When you’re upset and you’re telling you keep rolling on with the conversation, you don’t realize it.”

Knudson said groups of people have been placing the handouts in mailboxes and public businesses.

“Somebody from Jefferson County actually contacted me and told me that they were handing out literature at the movie theater,” he continued. “I immediately drove to the movie theater, and I thought it would be outside. It was inside the movie theater. They had permission to do this inside the movie theater, to run a slander campaign.”

District 24 Supervisor Jim Farrell said it isn’t the first time this has happened to a board member. He said he was targeted after he suggested their board avoid discussing sex trafficking and immigration.

“Because I took a stand of not having a resolution, there are certain parties that say because you disagreed with me, I can send out pamphlets that are misleading,” Farrell said. “This is the lowest form of harassment I have seen. I think it is highly unfortunate that we have to go to these accusations because it’s improper and I don’t think public officials should but up with this sort of thing. Unfortunately, we do.”

Both members of the board feel certain topics don’t belong in their board discussions.

“We’re losing focus of what we’re on the board to do. It’s to represent our constituents, not get involved in all these side battles and things that aren’t helping people when we should be out in the community working side by side with people,” Knudson said.

Knudson said he is working with county police and post offices to address the circulating flyers.

