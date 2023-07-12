Severe storm threats in Rockford subside for the evening

By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The threat of severe weather this evening has ended. These storms have moved east out of our area. We have seen reports of damaging winds along this system but we’re lucky enough we were not effected by any tornadoes.

Tonight looks much calmer as we will have mostly cloudy skies with a low of 64°.

Our area missed the severe weather but we did get some much needed rain. Most areas received at least an inch of rain with Rochelle receiving one and three quarter inches.

