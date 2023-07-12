Second round of thunderstorms possible in Rockford this afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds are starting to dissipate as the first round of rain leaves our region allowing the sun to come out.

The sunshine we will see this afternoon will help our atmosphere gain instability. With the increased instability, and a few other factors, our atmosphere can support the development of supercells.

A second round of stronger thunderstorms is possible this afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. These thunderstorms could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

If severe weather occurs go into an interior room away from windows. If you are stuck in a car do not go under an overpass, instead pull to the side of the road and go into the back seat covering yourself with a blanket or jacket to protect yourself from any potential glass.

We will keep you updated if any severe weather occurs and if you have any storm damage please take a picture or video and put it on our see it send it page.

