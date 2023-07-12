Rockford IceHogs announced 2023-24 schedule

Home opener set for October 21st vs the Chicago Wolves
It seemed like all hope was lost until Joey Anderson cuts the deficit in half for the Icehogs....
It seemed like all hope was lost until Joey Anderson cuts the deficit in half for the Icehogs. His second of the playoffs goes over the goalie’s shoulder into the net to make it 2-1 in the 3rd period.(WIFR)
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 72-game regular season schedule. The season begins on Friday, Oct. 13 against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. That kicks off the first game of the IceHog’ 25th season in Rockford and the 17th as the AHL affiliate of the Chicago BlackHawks. Playing in San Jose marks the first time they play in California since ‘17-18.

Other notable games are the home opener at BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 21 when they take on their 1-90 rival, the Chicago Wolves. Nov. 8 will be the first matchup against the reigning Central Division Champs, the Texas Stars. There will be three games at BMO Center around Thanksgiving, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22 against the Manitoba Moose, followed by Friday, Nov. 24 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The weekend will end with visiting the Ads in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 25. Right after Christmas will be a home matchup against the Grand City Griffins along with the IceHogs’ New Year’s Eve game against the Milwaukee Admirals at BMO Center.

Nearly every Saturday from October 13 to April 20 will feature an IceHogs game, with 14 Saturday home games total this season. The Hogs will have plenty of action at home in February with eight weekend contests at BMO Center.

Sixty-four of their 72 games will feature a Central Division opponent.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be...
Police: Body of missing Freeport man found
Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
Storms to enter the region spanning from Monroe down to DeKalb.
Sunny start to the week but will a cold front disturb the warming trend?

Latest News

Rockford IceHogs
IceHogs sets date for 2023 home opener vs. Chicago
RVC led by as many as 54 points in the game.
RVC promotes Nick Ramos to men’s basketball head coach position
IceHogs, Blackhawks debut inflatable rink for Rockford Park District at check presentation
IceHogs, Blackhawks debut inflatable rink for Rockford Park District at check presentation
Wight Tumbling Academy returns from USTA nationals with numerous top finishes
Wight Tumbling Academy returns from USTA nationals with numerous top finishes