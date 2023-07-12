Rockford IceHogs announced 2023-24 schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 72-game regular season schedule. The season begins on Friday, Oct. 13 against the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. That kicks off the first game of the IceHog’ 25th season in Rockford and the 17th as the AHL affiliate of the Chicago BlackHawks. Playing in San Jose marks the first time they play in California since ‘17-18.

Other notable games are the home opener at BMO Center on Saturday, Oct. 21 when they take on their 1-90 rival, the Chicago Wolves. Nov. 8 will be the first matchup against the reigning Central Division Champs, the Texas Stars. There will be three games at BMO Center around Thanksgiving, starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22 against the Manitoba Moose, followed by Friday, Nov. 24 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The weekend will end with visiting the Ads in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 25. Right after Christmas will be a home matchup against the Grand City Griffins along with the IceHogs’ New Year’s Eve game against the Milwaukee Admirals at BMO Center.

Nearly every Saturday from October 13 to April 20 will feature an IceHogs game, with 14 Saturday home games total this season. The Hogs will have plenty of action at home in February with eight weekend contests at BMO Center.

Sixty-four of their 72 games will feature a Central Division opponent.

