Potential tornado threat for Rockford region; what you need to know

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago, Stephenson, Boone, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties are under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service. This watch will expire at 10 p.m.

Our atmosphere is favorable for tornadic activity with the moisture from this morning and the instability we gained in the afternoon. Our winds have the speed and direction to support supercellular storms.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable; a tornado warning means rotation was indicated by either radar or reported by a trained storm spotter.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take cover in a basement or interior room away from windows.

We will update you with any changes to the weather or if warnings are issued.

