Police: Body of missing Freeport man found

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be suicidal.(Freeport Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly a week, the body of a man reported missing has been found.

Paul Cheney was discovered Tuesday in the area of Louis Avenue and Album Street, according to Freeport police. The 67-year-old was reported missing on July 6 after his truck was found abandoned at Taylor Park.

The department extends its condolences to Cheney’s family and friends in the wake of his passing and thanked all of the agencies who helped out during the search.

“The Freeport Police Department would like to thank the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team for providing manpower to conduct ground searches,” a statement read Wednesday.

No further information on Cheney’s cause of death has been released.

