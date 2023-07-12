One found, one in critical condition after Sterling apartment fire

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a man who was unaccounted for during a July 7 apartment fire has been recovered.

Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya’s remains were found just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He was 62 years old.

Crews have been working the scene since the building went up in flames. Three people, including one woman, a man and a girl were able to escape during the fire.

The woman, Kimberly Johnson, is in critical condition at a Rockford area hospital after she leaped from a third-story window of the building to escape.

First responders were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on July 7 to the E. Third Street apartment building for reports of flames and heavy smoke. Sterling officials released a statement Wednesday saying “The City and its partners have a heartfelt commitment to conducting the highest quality investigation to get the best answers for all the victims and their families.”

The scene remains under active investigation by the Sterling Fire Department, police department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team, which is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Neighboring buildings affected by the fire are also under evaluation.

E. Third Street, also known as IL Route 2, is closed from First Avenue to Fifth Avenue at this time.

