‘Monty Python’ co-founder John Cleese coming to Coronado Performing Arts Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Actor and comedian John Cleese is coming to Rockford Saturday, November 11 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center for “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” event.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

Cleese co-founded the comedy group ‘Monty Python’, the group made memorable films like “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Life of Brian”.

You can purchase tickets by visiting the Coronado Performing Arts Center website.

