Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In this Amazon age it can be very difficult for brick-and-mortar stores to survive, but that hasn’t stopped Rockford’s Edgebrook Center from experiencing a bit of a retail revival.

Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether they’ve been there for 20 years or 20 days, shop owners say it’s an exciting time to be shopping local.

One of those is Roxy Carmichael, which opened its Edgebrook location last Thursday after more than 15 years on Alpine Rd.

“Our lease was up and we came and toured some empty locations up here at Edgebrook and we fell in love with this location,” says Owner Catherine LaMantia. “Everybody’s referring their customers to us and everybody’s just so excited for us to be here.”

Right next to Roxy Carmichael is 815Yoga, which should open in October as Satva Yoga Spa. The business downsized to city market from east riverside last year, but it needed a bigger space after the yoga classes picked back up.

“There’s a lot of energy and a lot of excitement here right now,” says Founder/Owner Ally Troia. “This is kind of the location where I grew up and my business partner Jamie’s family grew up. Her dad owns Ace Hardware so we’re very connected here.”

It’s not just the newer businesses who are excited about the new look of the shopping center. B Jones will celebrate 20 years at Edgebrook in September.

“There’s nothing like it in Rockford and I feel like all the local shops and people love to support local and that means a lot,” says Owner Brandi Jones.

Some owners say Friday night Music on the Mall concerts and a sidewalk sale scheduled for later this month helps build momentum and camaraderie among the Edgebrook Center tenants.

“We used to do that and it will be fun to have that again and see the courtyard filled with goods and having the shopping center busy. We’re excited to partner up and do events together.”

Another new Edgebrook business, Norm’s Piggy Pen didn’t have a physical location until they moved into a vacant space at the shopping center nine months ago.

“We got in on the front end of that we were the second of like the seven or nine shops that have moved in, since so it was kind of fun to kind of feel like we were at the beginning steps of that and to watch and kind of just the events and activities grow. As well as the number of people coming back at Edgebrook,” Co-Owner Amanda Norman.

Norman helped bring egg spot to Edgebrook after seeing something similar in Alabama. She was there with her dad and had to spend Easter there after her dad had a medical issue. She was looking for something to do during Easter there and found out about the event.

Additional businesses who have moved and/or are moving into Edgebrook storefronts include Eurostyle+, Evolve Dance Company and Sonny’s Place.

