July 12 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 12 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation
Storms to enter the region spanning from Monroe down to DeKalb.
Sunny start to the week but will a cold front disturb the warming trend?
Edwards Apple Orchard West
Edward’s Apple Orchard announces 2023 opening day in Winnebago
Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in...
Man faces charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl
Candle
Support staff rallies around Rockford elementary school in mourning

Latest News

Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
Bobbleheads have their roots in seventeenth century Asia. They made their way to the United...
Boone County man amasses huge bobblehead collection