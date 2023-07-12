Hard Rock Casino Rockford raises final beam on exterior construction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A celebration is in order Wednesday for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino, as construction teams place the final beam on top of the building’s outer frame.

Hard Rock will eventually move operations from its temporary location into the new 180,000 ft facility, which includes 1,300 electronic gambling devices, 44 live table games, six poker tables, a sportsbook and a plethora of dining options. The venue will place a focus on live music with a 1,600-seat concert hall called Hard Rock Live.

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen attends the event in collaboration with Hard Rock, placing his guitar on top of the final beam in the construction process.

“I have guitars all over the world, but to have something permanent here is... fantastic,” said Nielsen.

Senator Dave Syverson has been a driving force in the construction of the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. He says it’s important to bring entertainment to the area for visitors, but the venue will bring more than that: jobs.

“After all the years of working on this thing, I’m excited to see it actually now reaching a finish line,” said Syverson, “knowing how many jobs they’re creating, knowing that having a hard rock brand in Rockford really puts this region on the map.”

Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International, Jon Lucas, attends the event, flying to Rockford from the Hard Rock headquarters in Davie, FL. He says he’s excited to bring a rock and roll flair to the Rockford community who have waited years for its arrival.

“This is an exciting day, but it’s only a steppingstone and we can’t wait to open the doors to the community and to the county and to the state and just bring great excitement, great energy and great entertainment to the community,” said Lucas.

Nielsen says parts of the building will be modeled after Cheap Trick. Although this is an honor for him, it means more that the casino will help the people of Rockford.

“It’s exciting. I tell everybody that I don’t need a job, but I love when other people have jobs and if you do something first class, it’s wonderful,” said Nielsen.

Plans are still on schedule for the opening of the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, set for late August 2024. A grand opening celebration will happen shortly after around Labor Day.

