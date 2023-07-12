Federal loans available for small businesses hit hard by March 31 tornadoes

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Small businesses, agricultural co-ops and nonprofit organizations affected by March 31 severe storms are eligible to apply for Low-interest disaster loans through a new program.

Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator for the Small Business Association, made the loans available after Gov. JB Pritzker’s letter on June 29 requesting a disaster declaration.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Illinois small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the March 31 severe storms in Illinois,” Guzman said. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

The declaration includes Boone, Lee and Sangamon counties as well as neighboring DeKalb, Ogle, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties in Illinois; and Rock and Walworth in Wisconsin.

To help applicants interested in these Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs), the SBA will open Business Recovery Centers in Boone, DuPage, Lee and Sangamon counties.

SBA Business Recovery Center (BRC) Boone County - 1455 McKinley Ave. Belvidere. Open July 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Closed: Sunday, and will close permanently at 2 p.m. on July 22.

SBA Business Recovery Center (BRC) Lee County - Lee County Courts Building 309 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, Ill. Open July 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Closed: Sunday, and will close permanently at 4 p.m. on July 26.

SBA Business Recovery Center (BRC) Sangamon County - Sherman Village Hall 401 St. John Dr., Sherman, Ill. Open July 12, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Closed: Sunday, and will close permanently at 4 p.m. July 24.

The deadline for applicants is April 3, 2024.

“For eligible applicants, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster,” Mark Ferguson, SBA’s Illinois acting district director stated.

Applications can be submitted in person at the center, online or by mail to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

