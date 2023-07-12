Father, son killed in crash by suspected repeat DUI driver while visiting college together

A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver. (Source: WFTV, BRANDY BOWDEN, ORANGE COUNTY CORRECTIONS DEPT, FHP, CNN)
By Raphael Pires, WFTV
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A father and son’s trip to Florida for college orientation ended in tragedy last weekend.

Shane and Jakob Lloyd were killed after a suspected drunken driver ran a red light and crashed into them.

The driver is now facing charges for a third DUI in 10 years, along with homicide and manslaughter charges.

“We can’t believe that it happened, and I keep waiting to wake up,” Brandy Bowden, sister and aunt of the victims, said.

According to Bowden, she is still trying to wrap her head around the devastating news that her big brother and nephew were killed in a crash.

“He was like the one all of us looked up to. The one we all aspired to be and make proud,” Bowden said.

She said they were both loving, smart and caring men.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that 40-year-old Leslie Gehret ran a red light at an intersection and slammed into the two victims.

“I couldn’t stay still. I just ran out of my car,” said witness Krystal Santiago. “I saw the horrific wreck happen and tried to help.”

Santiago said Jakob Lloyd had unfortunately already died so she tried to focus on Shane Lloyd.

“I knew I couldn’t do much, but to be able to at least hold his hand and tell him it was going to be OK,” Santiago said.

Bowden added, “It gave us comfort knowing he wasn’t alone in those moments.”

Bowden said her 19-year-old nephew had just graduated high school in Colorado and was about to start classes at the University of Central Florida.

“They were in town for college orientation so he could start his life but now that’s been taken from him,” Bowden said.

Gehret was arrested after the crash and authorities said she is facing multiple felony charges.

“Because you can’t follow the rules you’ve just taken two lives that we can never get back,” Bowden said.

Gehret currently remains in jail on a $702,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

