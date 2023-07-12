DeKalb AMVETS chapter joins chamber of commerce

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A local veterans organization is now part of its city’s chamber of commerce.

AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb, joined the chamber earlier this year. Its membership, along with the completion of a $50,000 renovation project, was announced Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the post.

“We’ve been around since 1990,” said Commander Bob McCall.

For 30 years, AMVETS was part of VFW Post 2287. Seven years ago, the VFW was forced to close because of declining membership. AMVETS was able to absorb that chapter and keep the operation going.

”It’s pretty dramatic when you have to shut down a VFW post, or any military post,” McCall said.

McCall says because the post is growing, it has been able to keep providing a place for former service men and women to gather and be directed to services in the community.

“We try to help them move their lives forward a little bit, especially if they’ve [come] back from one of the wars,” he said.

Services AMVETS help provide includes food and transportation to and from medical appointments. And now that the post, along with its Ladies’ Auxiliary, is part of DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, veterans have even more access to help.

“They and other organizations are actually helping to make DeKalb the most veteran friendly city in Northern Illinois,” said Anna Wilson, the chamber’s membership manager.

Wilson says services are just a phone call away.

“They can give us a call and say ‘Hey, where can I put this veteran? They need a place to stay. They need a gas card. Who can I connect them with?’” she said.

The post’s renovation project included new flooring, walls and wiring for video gaming machines, which are expected in the next several weeks.

