A cold front brings a storm and heavy rainfall across the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bring those umbrellas out, and maybe even some tall rain boots, as heavy rainfall is going to grace the region on Wednesday.

This rainfall could bring up to 2 inches of rain, but with how dry conditions have been the ground won’t be able to drink it up fast enough, which could pose a flood risk in the region. If you live in an area that floods easily, like the Pecatonica river, stay on the side of caution as our dry conditions will make it easy for water levels to rise.

Tuesday was warm in the mid-80s and barely any winds to move us around. Dew points were a bit sticky in the low 60s though, but that humidity will ramp up by Wednesday making it rather uncomfortable to be outside.

Wednesday will be a big cool off day with highs in the low-70s. This is due to a cold front making its way into our region which is the reason we will be having so much rain. Around two in the morning on Wednesday, stray showers will make its way into the region, but pick up speed has we move further into Wednesday. Storms will begin to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds around seven in the morning. This storm system will keeping moving until around 12:30 in the afternoon where we will breakaway from the rain. Although it’s coming right on back in the evening time where gusty winds will continue onward into Thursday where a second storm system will reach the region.

Thursday early morning hours will bring us a second storm system that will only last a couple hours and fall apart around 4:30 in the morning. Don’t think that rain has gone away just yet though because Thursday night will have more rain.

While Friday will bring us a warm front which will not only warm us up but produce some more storms Friday night.

