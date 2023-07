ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As artificial intelligence becomes more and more popular, it may become easier for scammers to rake in more money.

Director of the Rockford branch of the Better Business Bureau, Dennis Horton, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Wednesday, to talk about how to protect yourself from these scammers.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.