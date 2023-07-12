Applications open for Rockford home rehab grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications for Rockford’s Exterior Rehabilitation Program are now available.

Local homeowners could see up to $25,000 to cover necessary repairs to roofs, siding, windows and doors through a three-year, forgivable loan.

Health and safety repairs to home exteriors are a priority for the Rockford Community and Economic Development department and those who qualify will be entered in a lottery held by the end of the week. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on August 8, and lottery entrants will be notified of their position by Friday, August 18.

More information on how to qualify for the program and the link to the application are available on the city’s website or by calling 779-348-7162.

