Applications open for Rockford home rehab grants

Rockford homeowners
Rockford homeowners(WIFR | WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications for Rockford’s Exterior Rehabilitation Program are now available.

Local homeowners could see up to $25,000 to cover necessary repairs to roofs, siding, windows and doors through a three-year, forgivable loan.

Health and safety repairs to home exteriors are a priority for the Rockford Community and Economic Development department and those who qualify will be entered in a lottery held by the end of the week. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on August 8, and lottery entrants will be notified of their position by Friday, August 18.

More information on how to qualify for the program and the link to the application are available on the city’s website or by calling 779-348-7162.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be...
Police: Body of missing Freeport man found
An 11-year-old boy in Texas has gone viral after video captured him ringing a doorbell to ask...
‘I need some friends’: Video of 11-year-old bullied boy asking for help goes viral
Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

Latest News

A celebration is in order Wednesday for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino, as construction teams...
Hard Rock Casino Rockford raises final beam on exterior construction
AMVETS Post 90 is at 421 Oak St., DeKalb, Illinois.
DeKalb AMVETS chapter joins chamber of commerce
A celebration is in order Wednesday for Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino, as construction teams...
Hard Rock Casino Rockford raises final beam on exterior construction
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
One found, one in critical condition after Sterling apartment fire