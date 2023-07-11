‘Top Chef’ putting Madison’s culinary scene in the spotlight, Milwaukee too

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – ‘Top Chef’ will be serving up some of the finest dishes that the Madison and Milwaukee areas have to offer when they head into their new season. On Tuesday, the long-running cooking show revealed its latest chefs will square off in the two Wisconsin cities.

“With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination,” the show said when announcing its Season 21 locations.

Destination Madison, the city’s marketing organization celebrated the show’s trip to the heartland, describing the Wisconsin capital as “a hidden gem of the American culinary scene.”

The agency’s President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin said the producers could not have made a better choice and that the rest of the country will be surprised and excited when they see what Madison has to offer.

“Madison has innovative chefs, exciting culinary makers, and is surrounded by some of the best agriculture in the country,” she added.

The ‘Top Chef’ announcement included a quote from Gov. Tony Evers, who indicated he was ready to show off the Dairy State’s food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients.

“I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer,” he said.

The next season will also include a new host. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish has been named the show’s new ‘Top Chef.’ She will be joined by head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons when it comes time to sample the best flavors Milwaukee and Madison have to offer.

