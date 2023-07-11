‘Top Chef’ putting Madison’s culinary scene in the spotlight, Milwaukee too

Kristen Kish will serve as the next 'Top Chef' as the show comes to Madison and Milwaukee for...
Kristen Kish will serve as the next 'Top Chef' as the show comes to Madison and Milwaukee for Season 21.(NBC Universal)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – ‘Top Chef’ will be serving up some of the finest dishes that the Madison and Milwaukee areas have to offer when they head into their new season. On Tuesday, the long-running cooking show revealed its latest chefs will square off in the two Wisconsin cities.

“With a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline and vibrant urban communities, the cheftestants will explore the fresh flavors and local bounty of this rising culinary destination,” the show said when announcing its Season 21 locations.

Destination Madison, the city’s marketing organization celebrated the show’s trip to the heartland, describing the Wisconsin capital as “a hidden gem of the American culinary scene.”

The agency’s President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin said the producers could not have made a better choice and that the rest of the country will be surprised and excited when they see what Madison has to offer.

“Madison has innovative chefs, exciting culinary makers, and is surrounded by some of the best agriculture in the country,” she added.

The ‘Top Chef’ announcement included a quote from Gov. Tony Evers, who indicated he was ready to show off the Dairy State’s food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients.

“I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer,” he said.

The next season will also include a new host. Season 10 winner Kristen Kish has been named the show’s new ‘Top Chef.’ She will be joined by head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons when it comes time to sample the best flavors Milwaukee and Madison have to offer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation
Storms to enter the region spanning from Monroe down to DeKalb.
Sunny start to the week but will a cold front disturb the warming trend?
Edwards Apple Orchard West
Edward’s Apple Orchard announces 2023 opening day in Winnebago
Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in...
Man faces charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl
Candle
Support staff rallies around Rockford elementary school in mourning

Latest News

Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Several local businesses have either moved into or will have a location at Edgebrook. Whether...
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
Local businesses find a home at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center
Bobbleheads have their roots in seventeenth century Asia. They made their way to the United...
Boone County man amasses huge bobblehead collection
The alleged killer of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins is now being called a “person of interest” in...
Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation