RVC promotes Nick Ramos to men’s basketball head coach position

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley didn’t have to look far to find their next men’s basketball head coach as the school picked assistant coach Nick Ramos for the role. The move comes after Tyler Bredehoeft left Rock Valley to take the same position at NAIA Avila University.

Ramos came to RVC last season as an assistant but the new coach has ties to the stateline after playing at Rockford University from 2014-18. After graduating RU, Ramos went on to be an assistant at Marshalltown Community College in Iowa.

“I am extremely excited to be in the Rockford community to continue to build on the history of this program,” Ramos said in a release. “I am very thankful for the opportunity that President Dr. Howard Spearman, Vice President Dr. Patrick Peyer, Athletic Director Mr. Darin Monroe and the search committee to have selected me as the next head coach to lead Rock Valley College moving forward.”

“As we conducted a national search, it became very apparent that Nick has a genuine love for our department, the city of Rockford and our Men’s Basketball program,” Athletic Director Darin Monroe said. His work ethic, relationships with our student-athletes and understanding our program expectations stood out. He has been mentored by great coaches and understands what it takes to be successful. I am excited for the future of RVC Men’s Basketball under the direction of Nick Ramos.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.