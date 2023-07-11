Rockford senior living center uses cutting-edge technology to help residents get active

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wesley Willows senior living community become the first senior community in Illinois to adopt the OBIE Projection Gaming Systems. The implementation of these projectors will help enhance resident experience and provide exceptional care for those with dwindling hand/eye coordination, while also stimulating the brain.

OBIE is an advanced gaming console that project custom made games on various surfaces, allowing gamers to get active with body movement, and by touching display images.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.