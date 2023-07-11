Rockford senior living center uses cutting-edge technology to help residents get active

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wesley Willows senior living community become the first senior community in Illinois to adopt the OBIE Projection Gaming Systems. The implementation of these projectors will help enhance resident experience and provide exceptional care for those with dwindling hand/eye coordination, while also stimulating the brain.

OBIE is an advanced gaming console that project custom made games on various surfaces, allowing gamers to get active with body movement, and by touching display images.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads and bridges are the targets of Governor JB Pritzker's new plan, but it will cost a hefty...
Illinois announces biggest construction program in state history
Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in...
Man faces charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl
Edwards Apple Orchard West
Edward’s Apple Orchard announces 2023 opening day in Winnebago
Candle
Support staff rallies around Rockford elementary school in mourning
Deadly motorcycle crash
19-year-old Lena crash victim dies Saturday

Latest News

Monroe's bond is set at $500,000.
Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation
The system will help seniors improve hand/eye coordination and enhance brain stimulation
OBIE Gaming technology Wesley Willows
Cheney is described as a white male, 5′10″, weighing 170lbs, with gray hair and beard and hazel...
Freeport police search for missing 67-year-old man
19-year-old Lena crash victim dies Saturday
19-year-old Lena crash victim dies Saturday