Rockford city council agrees to labor agreement, could kill Barber-Colman redevelopment

A yes vote concerning the $400 million dollar Barber-Colman redevelopment project by Rockford Alderpersons will likely mean no deal.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A yes vote concerning the $400 million dollar Barber-Colman redevelopment project by Rockford Alderpersons will likely mean no deal when it comes to actually completing the project.

Last month, the Rockford city council approved a plan to redevelop the 26-acre Barber-Colman property, but the vote to begin construction has been hotly debated.

23 News travels to downtown Rockford to hear what council members voted on and why it puts the Barber-Colman redevelopment project in jeopardy.

“In the history of this city, we’ve never had a PLA agreement before, on previous projects,” said Alderperson Jeff Bailey, who was sworn in at Monday’s council meeting.

In a 7-6 vote, the Rockford city council chooses to move forward with a private labor agreement, knowing this decision may kill the Barber-Colman redevelopment deal.

The project now hinges on the inclusion of a PLA, which would guarantee Rockford laborers and unions would oversee the construction process. Alderman Jonathan Logemann voted in favor of the PLA, saying it would bring jobs to the area.

“It’s putting people to work, you know, a 3 to 4 hundred-million-dollar project, putting thousands of people to work both permanent and temporary jobs, we’re going to keep these jobs local and a local project,” said Alderperson Johnathan Logemann, who voted in favor of the PLA.

Project developer, J. Jeffers is a Milwaukee based company, who wanted the ability to use workers from outside the state. The company said they would back out of the $430 million dollar redevelopment plan if a PLA passed a council vote. Alderperson Jeff Bailey voted against the PLA.

“It’s about equality... fairness... valuing other people and what they bring to the table, and a PLA agreement is not going to accomplish that,” said Alderperson Bailey.

Bailey supports bringing in an outside construction team, which will help the city make connections.

“We have to build relationships... we have to be given that opportunity,” said Alderperson Bailey.

In place of the Barber-Colman building, which has sat vacant for twenty years, the city plans to revitalize the property by adding residential, commercial and multi-cultural uses to the site.

