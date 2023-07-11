Rain on the way, but some flooding possible in Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front, which moved into our region early Tuesday and returned temperatures to normal, will stick around through the night and push our storm chances into Wednesday morning.

The front is expected to resume its journey south around 10 a.m. bringing heavy rains and potentially severe winds. The front is expected to be out of our area by 2 p.m., leaving behind around 1 to 2 inches of much-needed moisture.

Localized flooding is a possibility if the system brings a lot of rain in a short amount of time. If there is running water of than 1 inch in the road, do not drive through it. The current could push a vehicle off the road.

