Local museum honors late Rockford musician James “Big Jim” Wright

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Ethnic Heritage Museum unveils a new exhibit spotlighting the life and career of the Grammy-winning Rockford native James “Big Jim” Wright who was a musician, composer, songwriter and record producer.

Janet Jackson, Patti Labelle and Elton John have all worked with Wright on their hit albums. The 1984 Rockford West graduate also worked with Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Boys II Men and Justin Bieber.

Wright served as an executive producer and writer for the feature film “Fighting Temptation” starring Beyonce and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Wright died in his Rockford home in September 2018 at the age of 52.

His exhibit is on display through Nov. 5.

“Big Jim Wright put Rockford Illinois on the map,” said Richard Meeks, Wright’s cousin. “Along with Fred VanVleet and you know some others. But Big Jim Wright was the musical genius that put Rockford on the map. When you come into a place and physically see his awards and know some of the projects that he had a hand in it just makes you smile.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.