Leaders encourage parents to teach children self-defense

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The tragic abduction and murder of 10-year-old Destiny leads law enforcement from throughout the stateline to push parents to protect their kids using the idea of stranger danger.

From building confidence to increasing situational awareness, leaders say signing a kid up for self-defense classes can give them the life skills necessary to survive any dangerous situation.

“We teach them how to fight,” said Tommy Woodruff, head coach at Core Combat Sports in Loves Park. “It’s more about me teaching them how to live.”

Trying to keep a child alive should be everyone’s goal. Whether you’re a parent, a member of law enforcement or a self-defense coach.

“Parents should be having those tough conversations with those kids,” said Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd. “Individuals that you do not know, the whole stranger danger that’s where my mind went.”

Woodruff says putting children in self-defense classes provides several benefits beyond building strength.

“We’re constantly putting them through trial and tribulations on the mat,” he said. “That’s the vehicle that helps them be more confident, be more assertive.”

Woodruff’s main goal is to teach kids how to wrestle and exert 100% of their energy if needed.

“In a real confrontation, they’re truly ready for it because they’re not holding back, so if they really have to defend themselves, they understand it, they understand the chaos, right, that intensity,” he said.

Kylie Gonzalez started her 5-year-old son in classes 2.5 years ago.

“Strengthening his body as well as his mind, you know, a lot of moves that make him feel confident in his body,” she said.

Gonzalez says her son is very sociable, smaller than most kids and is not aware of the idea of stranger danger.

“I wanted him to be able to defend himself,” she said. “I don’t want to crush his social spirit but I also want him to understand safety and be able to protect himself.”

Gonzales says the most rewarding part about seeing her son in the self-defense class is seeing him finally get a fighting technique done that’s been challenging for him.

Redd says she’s proud of kids who won’t even talk to people in uniform because they’re still strangers.

