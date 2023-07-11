Investigation underway after suspect caught on tape in two Rockford robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a man is caught on camera Monday during two armed robberies at local convenience stores.

The first robbery happened just after 4 a.m. at a FasFuel on 11th Street in Rockford. Police say a white male around 30 to 40 years old, roughly 6′1 came into the store and demanded all of the money from the register. Officers say after he grabbed the cash, he took off.

Less than four hours later, officers responded to the BP at 1909 11th Street for a report of another robbery. According to police, a man matching a similar description walked into the store with a folding knife and demanded money from the register. After the clerk handed over the cash, the man took off.

No word yet on if the man has been identified or if charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the person pictured is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.