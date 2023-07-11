IceHogs sets date for 2023 home opener vs. Chicago

This season marks the 25th anniversary for the IceHogs
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the AHL schedule release set to be announced Wednesday, the Rockford IceHogs have a date set for their home opener.

Rockford’s first home game will be a rivalry game as the Hogs are set to face the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

Last year the Hogs went 3-3-0-0 at home against the Wolves. The home opener will mark a special point in the Hogs’ history as the 2023-24 season will mark 25 years in the Stateline for the IceHogs with this year being the team’s 17th in the AHL as a Blackhawks affiliate.

