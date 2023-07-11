Freeport residents react to Tutty Baker Fest return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tutty Baker Festival is a weekend long Pretzel City party 21 years in the making, marking the return of a festival honoring Freeport’s founder.

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller is one of the organizers of Tutty Baker Fest, a one time tradition in Freeport that was last held in 2002. The event highlights the Chicago Street Scape Avenue Area and included music, food, fireworks, a petting zoo, rides, a duck race and kayak and canoe rentals.

Organizers say the festival was brought back to reignite a sense of community, bring business to the downtown area and showcase what Freeport’s all about.

“The city’s worked real hard at beautifying our downtown and putting out the flowers and the benches and just bringing back the old time look and this is a nice opportunity to be able to show this off to everybody in the neighborhood,” said Sharolyn Page, the owner of Pec-N-Paddle.

Look at all these people,” said Kayla Huenefeld, a Freeport resident. “There’s all these people out here. We’re all together. Everybody’s getting along. Everybody’s having a good time. There’s kids carrying them around. Watermelons. Parents with watermelons. Everybody’s smiling. Everybody’s happy. This is how it should be every day.”

