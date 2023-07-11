Freeport police search for missing 67-year-old man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Another call for answers comes from the Freeport Police Department Tuesday while the search for a 67-year-old Freeport man is underway.

“We’re re-sharing a Facebook post about a missing adult with a new photo provided,” a statement on the department Facebook page reads.

Police have been actively searching for Paul Cheney along with other agencies since July 7, and are reporting that he may be suicidal. Anyone with information on Cheney’s whereabouts, can contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.

Cheney is described as a white male, 5′10″, weighing 170lbs, with gray hair and beard and hazel eyes.

Reports say he was last seen wearing dark shorts, a dark shirt and a baseball cap and glasse in the Taylor Park area (900 E. Stephenson St.), and that his black cross-country bike is nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.