Chrysler enthusiasts gather for 32nd annual Belvidere Mopar Happening Car Show

300 Chryslers fill the grounds of Boone County fairgrounds
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over 300 dodges, Plymouths, Jeeps and other Chryslers fill the grounds of Boone County Fairgrounds Sunday for the 32nd annual Belvidere Mopar Happening Car Show and Swap Meet.

Leaders say the purpose of the event is to raise money for several charities throughout the Rock River Region.

For those not involved in the car community, Mopar is the acronym for Chrystler Corporation Motor Parts.

“People have these cars, and you can come together on the weekend at any given time and all share stories and you’re all on common ground at a car show,” said Roger Schmeling, Belvidere Mopar Happening Co-Chair.

