Boone County man amasses huge bobblehead collection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County man has turned his basement into the home of more than 1,600 bobbleheads.

“July 10, 2004,” Darrell McFarlin said about the day he attended a Milwaukee Brewers game and got serious about collecting the unique figurines with oversized, spring-loaded heads.

”They were giving away a Gorman Thomas bobblehead as a stadium giveaway,” he said.

Since then, he has collected hundreds of baseball pieces and just about every hockey bobblehead ever produced.

“Right now there’s 1,677 in my collection,” he said. “They’re all displayed.“

Darrell currently owns every bobblehead ever released by Rockford teams and organizations, except one—the Rock Valley College mascot.

”If anyone out there has it, I’d love to add it to my collection,” he said.

While it’s still in the planning stage, McFarlin will soon use his collection to give back. Because his cousin died from cystic fibrosis, he will liquidate some of his bobbleheads to raise funds to fight the disease.

“To raffle those off,” he said. “And all of the money will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”

Bobbleheads have the roots in 17th century Asia. They then made their way to the United States during the 19th century, with most being produced in Germany. By the 1950s, bobbleheads made of porcelain and plastic were being mass produced.

”Bobbleheads really took off when manufacturing techniques allowed plastic bobbleheads to be made and customized,” said Midway Village Museum Marketing Director Luke Fredrickson.

Retailers say while some bobbleheads and related collectibles are worth a lot of money, the sentimental value many of them hold is priceless.

“Family plays a big part of that,” said Cierra Peters, an associate at Rock America inside the CherryVale Mall. “It creates a lot of memories and family times.”

McFarlin says he doesn’t know what his collection is worth although he does have some rare pieces that would sell for several hundred dollars a piece.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.