Alleged killer of 10-year-old Rockford girl a ‘person of interest’ in Schaumburg death investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The alleged killer of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins is now being called a “person of interest” in the July 5 death of a woman in Schaumburg.

Antonio Monroe, 44, of Blue Island, Ill., appeared in court virtually July 11 and was represented by a public defender. He is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery via strangulation. Monroe allegedly kidnapped and murdered Huggins just after noon Saturday, July 8, in the 1200 block of 9th Ave. in Rockford.

During court discussion, prosecutors said Monroe may have stolen a car in Schaumburg before driving to Rockford, where he allegedly lured Huggins and her 6-year-old sister into the backyard of a home by telling them he had money.

According to the Schaumburg Police Department, Monroe is a person of interest in the July 5 death of Natalie Negray, 24. Police say her death is being looked into by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Judge Scott Paccagnini raised Monroe’s bond to $5,000,000, calling him a danger to public safety. Initially, discussion in the courtroom called for an increase in bond to $500,000, but the judge raised the amount citing the accused’s prior offenses. Monroe is a registered sex offender for a crime committed in 2010.

Monroe’s next court date is set for 9 a.m. August 15. If convicted, Monroe could spend up to 60 years in prison.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for Destiny Huggins’ family to help with funeral costs.

