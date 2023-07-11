After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is scrapping baked goods from its menu less than three years after debuting the items.

The McCafé bakery lineup consists of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The fast food company said the lineup will be phased out beginning this month.

McDonald’s hinted that perhaps the items weren’t selling as strongly as before, saying the team is always listening to their fans.

The fast food giant rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020 when the chain was reportedly struggling against new competitors and adjusting to customers working from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads and bridges are the targets of Governor JB Pritzker's new plan, but it will cost a hefty...
Illinois announces biggest construction program in state history
Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in...
Man faces charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl
Edwards Apple Orchard West
Edward’s Apple Orchard announces 2023 opening day in Winnebago
Candle
Support staff rallies around Rockford elementary school in mourning
Deadly motorcycle crash
19-year-old Lena crash victim dies Saturday

Latest News

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river floods Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 people
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison