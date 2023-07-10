Support staff rallies around Rockford elementary school in mourning

Published: Jul. 10, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Our school is a community, and her loss is felt by all,” a statement by school principal Brian Doering reads.

Just two days ago, a 10-year-old girl was found unresponsive outside of a residence in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Police were called to the area by her mother, who reported that her 6-year-old daughter witnessed the kidnapping of the 10-year-old sister. Within minutes of the call, a man alerted police to the child’s whereabouts.

Despite lifesaving measures, the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. On Sunday, police arrested and charged a suspect in her murder.

“We love our students, families, and community, and are committed to supporting them as we all process this tragedy,” principal Doering continues.

He says Rockford Public School district support staff has reached out to the elementary school community and the girls’ family through this difficult time.

“We will be partnering with the community and the school district to provide safe spaces for students and families to gather as well.”

He says that the loss affects both students and adults in many different ways, and anyone having a difficult time dealing with the situation is encouraged to reach out by calling 815-966-3380.

