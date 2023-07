ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80′s with southwest winds 10 - 15 MPH. Shower/Thunderstorm possible after midnight with lows in the middle 60′s. Shower or a Thunderstorm possible tomorrow morning then again tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the middle 80′s.

