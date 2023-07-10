Sunny start to the week but will a cold front disturb the warming trend?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We started the week off on a sunny note with some stronger winds, but get ready for a bit of a cool down and a storm or two.

Highs were in the 80s today with dew points on the sticky side. Winds were not letting up either as they came in strong from the southwest at 17 mph. The rest of Monday will remain calm with a possible stray shower in the early hours of the morning for a short period of time. This light shower should not disturb any travelers or people who will be out and about as it will occur between two and four in the morning.

Making our way into Tuesday will stay consistent with the sun, but will also bring in some more clouds and rain toward the evening time frame. Around eight in the evening is when a couple of showers will begin, but storm activity will not occur until we are close to Wednesday morning.

A cold front will make its way down from northern Wisconsin bringing in cooler temperatures and a stretch of rain for early Wednesday morning. That rain will turn into a storm that could become severe, closer to late Wednesday morning. Winds will pick up speed with 20 mph gusts and dew points will be kicked up a notch well into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will feel significantly more muggy compared to Wednesday where it will be more comfortable, but still rainy. Our suggestion is to get any errands you need done by early Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be a wet day to do any running around. However, you can always wait until Thursday when most of the day will be clear, except for a small shower in the morning hours.

