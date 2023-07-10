Rockford residents recall past child murders

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Rockford mourns the loss of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins, who was allegedly abducted and killed by a 44-year-old Blue Island man Saturday, residents recall past child murders they say they’ll never forget.

“It leaves an empty spot,” said Teresa O’Connor’s whose 16-year-old niece, Heather Hauenbaugh, was abducted and killed in 2001, her body dumped in a cornfield.

O’Connor says the teen will always be on her mind and that she will never shake the horror.

“I wonder what she would have looked like, how big of a family she might have had, and what kind of job--where she would be at this present time,” she said, adding that the murder of any child is a reminder that predators lurk everywhere.

“Sometimes your community is not always safe,” O’Connor said.

Lynn Rode, of Rockford, specifically remembers the 1975 kidnapping and murder of local paper boy Joey Didier, who was strangled to death and left in a cabin. She says the community doesn’t forget when a child’s life is tragically taken away.

”It’s the innocence,” Rode said. “It’s a child’s life. Joey was only 15 if I remember correctly. And his whole life was taken away from him and his parents.”

Rode says child murders prompt parents to realize that no child can be insulated from evil.

“My dad made me promise never to let my kids be paperboys,” she said.

But local leaders say the impact of child abductions spreads beyond just the families. It leaves investigators with more questions than answers.

“What’s happening, and how do we stop this from happening and how do we keep our kids safe?” said Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski.

Muraski declined to comment on last weekend’s homicide, but says because the victim was just 10, it makes it difficult to understand.

“It’s senseless no matter the age, but when it’s a child, it’s horrible,” she said.

Another case Rockford residents say they’ll never forget was the 1965 murder of 11-year-old Susan Brady, whose charred remains were found in an incinerator. A jury later found 25-year-old- Russell Charles guilty of her murder.

