Rhythm of the Heart Festival coming to Loves Park

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After the success of Loves Park’s 75th birthday celebrations last year, city leaders look to make it an annual event. This new festival will be called Rhythm of the Heart and will occur July 29 at the city’s fairgrounds.

The day long event will feature live music, food trucks, a car show, games for the kids and will finish up with a fireworks show.

Mayor Greg Jury says they could not have achieved this without the help of their sponsors. In fact, because of those businesses, this event is free.

“We’ve got over 30 sponsors that are involved on all these different levels. But they’ve been awesome, and I just can’t say enough to all of these local businesses who are helping us put this on,” Jury said.

