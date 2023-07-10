Man faces charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in Rockford.

“This is also one of those crimes where there’s not going to anyone who’s not impacted,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Rockford police officers were called to the kidnapping and murder just after 12 p.m. Saturday July 8 in the 1200 block of 9th Ave. According to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, a woman says her six-year-old daughter told her a man took her 10-year-old sister.

“From the time my phone rang yesterday in regards with this incident, my stomach has been in a knot,” Redd said.

Outraged is just one word McNamara and Redd can agree on to describe their reaction to the death of a 10-year-old girl.

“We’re not living in a time where you just leave your kids outside playing and no one to watch over them,” Redd said. “Kids aren’t doing anything wrong but unfortunately there’s individuals out there that will cause harm to them.”

Officers found a girl around 12:40 p.m. outside of the above address. They performed life saving measures on her. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police eventually located a man who matched the description of the suspect near 9th Ave. and Woodruff Ave. The suspect was later identified as Antonio Monroe. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for an unrelated issue. He will be taken to the Winnebago County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

Monroe is a registered sex offender in Blue Island. He faces the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Attempted Murder

Two Counts of Kidnapping

One Count of Aggravated Battery Via Strangulation

Chief Redd says the six-year-old girl was also strangled by the suspect. She was treated and released.

“I have a 7-year-old daughter and I just don’t understand how someone has this in their being to do something like this to something as sweet and beautiful as that,” McNamara said.

Local police records show no prior contact with Monroe.

“No one ever wants to get a knock on the door and hear from the police that your child has been murdered especially an innocent child,” Redd said.

Police went to the mom’s home shortly after after noon Saturday after the 6-year-old reported her sister was taken. They found the 10-year-old around 12:40 p.m.

“Growing up in the city, I had the ability to stay outside and play until the street lights come on,” Redd said. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case anymore due to sick individuals that manage to make their way into the community.”

Family and friends of the girl gathered Sunday night to celebrate her life with a balloon release. The girl’s mother told 23 News her daughter liked playing basketball and wanted to be a nurse.

This is an active investigation.

For anyone who wants to support the family, they do have a GoFundMe.

“This is a real life nightmare with a real life monster,” McNamara said.

