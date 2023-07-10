IceHogs, Blackhawks debut inflatable rink for Rockford Park District at check presentation

The 70-foot by 35-foot inflatable will travel throughout the Rockford Park District
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be the offseason, the IceHogs and Blackhawks have found ways to stay busy as the organization presented the Rockford Park District with a $34,000 check Monday. The check is the largest award for any group in the 2023-24 grant cycle as the IceHogs Community Fund and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will award, $127,000 to support nine Rockford organizations and 10 unique programs.

At the presentation, the three groups debuted a 70-foot by 35-foot inflatable street hockey rink to support the development of the “Junior StreetHogs”.

“One of the great things about this partnership is that this is an opportunity for us to create a sense of belonging in the neighborhood,” Rockford Park District Board Of Commissioners President Martesha Brown said, “These kids get the chance to get exposed to a sport they may have not had the opportunity to be exposed to. You talk about breaking down barriers and with this partnership, we’re able to do this I’m so grateful.”

“We’re gonna get them exposed to hockey.” Rockford Park District General Manager of Community Sports Lamont Jones said. “And hopefully one of these kids one day might be playing for the IceHogs or the Blackhawks. We are the foundation of the pyramid. The goal is to get them to the peak of the pyramid which is the Blackhawks.”

According to a release, the StreetHogs could reach over 15,000 kids and teens throughout Rockford over the next year.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads and bridges are the targets of Governor JB Pritzker's new plan, but it will cost a hefty...
Illinois announces biggest construction program in state history
Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in...
Man faces charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl
Man shot on southeast side of Rockford Sunday
Rockford police say they are talking to a person of interest.
10 -year-old girl found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon
Deadly motorcycle crash
19-year-old Lena crash victim dies Saturday

Latest News

Wight Tumbling Academy returns from USTA nationals with numerous top finishes
Wight Tumbling Academy returns from USTA nationals with numerous top finishes
Rockford Raptors FC celebrates class of 2023 at summer signing ceremony
Rockford Raptors FC celebrates class of 2023 at summer signing ceremony
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth...
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
Jake Thompson launches a solo home run 420 feet to put the Sky Carp back on top 5-4.
Sky Carp walk it off in series finale against Cubs