IceHogs, Blackhawks debut inflatable rink for Rockford Park District at check presentation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may be the offseason, the IceHogs and Blackhawks have found ways to stay busy as the organization presented the Rockford Park District with a $34,000 check Monday. The check is the largest award for any group in the 2023-24 grant cycle as the IceHogs Community Fund and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation will award, $127,000 to support nine Rockford organizations and 10 unique programs.

At the presentation, the three groups debuted a 70-foot by 35-foot inflatable street hockey rink to support the development of the “Junior StreetHogs”.

“One of the great things about this partnership is that this is an opportunity for us to create a sense of belonging in the neighborhood,” Rockford Park District Board Of Commissioners President Martesha Brown said, “These kids get the chance to get exposed to a sport they may have not had the opportunity to be exposed to. You talk about breaking down barriers and with this partnership, we’re able to do this I’m so grateful.”

“We’re gonna get them exposed to hockey.” Rockford Park District General Manager of Community Sports Lamont Jones said. “And hopefully one of these kids one day might be playing for the IceHogs or the Blackhawks. We are the foundation of the pyramid. The goal is to get them to the peak of the pyramid which is the Blackhawks.”

According to a release, the StreetHogs could reach over 15,000 kids and teens throughout Rockford over the next year.

