Former Register Star editor to lead Transform Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group that wants to turn Rockford into a top community by 2025 names a new executive director on Monday.

Former Rockford Register Star editor Wally Haas will take over the reins of a non-profit focused on improving education, infrastructure and culture in the Forest City.

Transform Rockford held a news conference at 9 a.m. at the Embassy Suites rooftop to officially announce the big news. LoRayne Logan, Transform Rockford’s chair, was on hand to welcome Haas to the team and discuss the future of the initiative.

Some critics say the organization hit a rut over the past few years, something Haas wants to change.

“We need to have a safe community and we need to have a more educated populous. in the more immediate future, we’re huge advocates of the Barber Colman building, you can see Barber Colman in the background,” Haas says.

