Edward’s Apple Orchard announces 2023 opening day in Winnebago
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local favorite is gearing up for orchard season with their latest announcement.
Edwards Apple Orchard West plans to open Friday, August 25 for the 2023 season. The family-owned business shared the news over the weekend via social media:
Edwards will open daily through November at its location on Cemetery Road in Winnebago, Ill.
The property features activities like Pick-ur-own pumpkins and apples, a petting farm and children’s play area along with goods like freshly made apple cider, homemade caramel apples and famous apple cider donuts.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.