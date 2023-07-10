Edward’s Apple Orchard announces 2023 opening day in Winnebago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local favorite is gearing up for orchard season with their latest announcement.

Edwards Apple Orchard West plans to open Friday, August 25 for the 2023 season. The family-owned business shared the news over the weekend via social media:

Edwards will open daily through November at its location on Cemetery Road in Winnebago, Ill.

The property features activities like Pick-ur-own pumpkins and apples, a petting farm and children’s play area along with goods like freshly made apple cider, homemade caramel apples and famous apple cider donuts.

