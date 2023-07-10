Dixon native promoted to major general within Illinois National Guard

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Lee County man moves up in rank with the Illinois National Guard, thanks to leadership skills that one commanding officer says are in his blood.

“He is the new DCG because he is a respected officer across the staff,” U.S. Army Central Commanding General Patrick Frank said. “When Henry Dixon talks, people listen. Above all, he is a leader of character. In the Army and for our Soldiers, that matters.”

Dixon, an Illinois native with ancestral ties to the founder of the city of Dixon, was promoted July 7, at a ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C into the rank of Major General. He also assumed the role of the Deputy Commanding General at Patton Hall.

Frank said that Maj. Gen. Dixon’s movement into the Deputy Commanding General role was the right move for the command. Dixon, who commissioned in the Illinois Army National Guard as an infantry officer in 1989, shared the reason he serves in the military.

“I am blessed to have the skill, the talents and the abilities to wear the cloth of this nation,” he said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to defend this nation and its people.”

