Sycamore woman makes art out of cremation ashes

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - One creative Sycamore woman calls herself a DNA artist in which she connects people with their deceased loved ones through art through her business, Timeless Treasures.

For the last eight years, Meagen Lee can make anything out of everything for those who want to remember a friend or loved one. From a baby’s first haircut to someone’s ashes, it’s the foundation of her small business in Sycamore that turns heartache into healing.

“(I’ve made a) cremation ash butterfly orb that I created with Josh’s ashes,” Lee said. “The butterfly is completely made out of his remains and all throughout this blue area.”

Lee can turn ash into jewelry, flowers, lighters, pocketknives and more. She got the idea in 2007 after she lost Josh, the man she was with for 11 years in a car accident.

“I owned a flower shop I just opened,” she said. “I let grief take the best of me. Completely hit rock bottom, walking away from the flower shop. Lost the house, the car.”

Lee felt lost, until eight years ago, someone asked her to create a personalized gift to remember a loved one they lost to cancer.

“I used her chemo scarves,” she said. “It was one of my true keepsakes that I think I provided for a family that made me fall in love with healing people’s hearts.”

This sparks Lee’s business, Timeless Treasures, in Sycamore. She also wanted to be able to give her kids something from their father.

“(The necklace is of) the number of my dad, which is actually 21, which I wore all throughout high school,” Justus Thompson said. “I just wanted this piece to be the first one that was made with my dad in it and ever since that day, I haven’t taken it off.”

Josh’s brother, Jonathon Thompson, says the pieces are more than just a memory.

“That connection is like no other for people,” he said.

“We know (Josh) because of this, all of these crystals,” Jonathon’s son, Ezra Thompson, said. “We have pieces of him and he protects us.”

Teresa Theison owns several keepsakes from Timeless Treasures made from her husband’s ashes who died last October. One of those is globe with a yellow rose and a hummingbird.

“Kevin’s last week of his life was to live and love and these pieces kind of give me that feeling,” she said.

Lee’s favorite part about being a DNA artist is providing comfort.

“Reunite a mother with her children,” she said. “A wife have her husband while she laying in bed at night. She has this beautiful piece she can hold in her hand or she can feel alone in the car and she looks down and sees a sparkle in the ring that shines at her and she’s like I know he’s with me now.”

Lee’s fulfilled more than 1,000 orders since she started making these personalized keepsakes.

Though, Lee is based out of Sycamore, she’s made orders for people throughout the U.S and even Poland and Greece.

