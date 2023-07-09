Man to face charges in death of 10-year-old Rockford girl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Antonio Monroe of Blue Island, Ill. is suspected of killing a 10-year-old girl Saturday in Rockford.

Rockford police officers were called to the kidnapping and murder just after 12 p.m. Saturday July 8 in the 1200 block of 9th Ave. According to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, a woman advises her six-year-old daughter says a man took her 10-year-old sister.

Officers found a girl around 12:40 p.m. outside of the above address. They performed life saving measures on her. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police eventually located a man who matched the description of the suspect near 9th Ave. and Woodruff Ave. The suspect was later identified as Antonio Monroe. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for an unrelated issue. He will be taken to the Winnebago County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

Monroe is a registered sex offender in Blue Island. He faces the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Attempted Murder

Two Counts of Kidnapping

One Count of Aggravated Battery Via Strangulation

Chief Redd says the six-year-old girl was also strangled by the suspect. She was treated and released.

Local police records show no prior contact with Monroe.

“No one ever wants to get a knock on the door and hear from the police that your child has been murdered especially an innocent child,” says Chief Redd.

This is an active investigation.

