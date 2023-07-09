Man shot on southeast side of Rockford Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday morning on the southeast side of Rockford.

The shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Remington Road, off of Broadway and S. Alpine, according to Rockford Police. The man’s injuries are not critical, and he is reportedly in stable condition.

Rockford Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate; there’s no word on if any suspects are in custody at this time.

If you know any information about this shooting, text “RPDTIP” and the information to 847411 or contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

