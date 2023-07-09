It’s never too early to Christmas shop

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are 170 days away from Christmas as of Saturday, July 8 but that isn’t stopping some holiday shoppers from getting into the holiday spirit.

Saturday morning at the Winnebago county fairgrounds around 60 vendors set up shop. Vendors came from Rockford, Freeport, Chicago and Wisconsin among others. The vendors are looking for people to buy their surplus of good from the last holiday season while others make goods for the event.

Vendors say that this is a good opportunity for the community to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

The host of Christmas in July, Jodi Dandridge, says “So instead of people having to wait until November, December to Christmas shop or sell their goods, they can bring their stuff here and people can Christmas shop here.”

