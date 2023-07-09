Honoring the life and legacy of Johnny Mac McCallum Jr.

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -Johnny Mac McCallum Jr. was a local musician and veteran who died at the age of 37. Saturday his family hosts a benefit at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill to help out younger musicians.

Proceeds from Saturday’s benefit help the Rock and Roll Institute award scholarships to its campers. It’s a week-long camp for 6th to 12th graders that uses music to educate and inspire area youth to create their own musical journey.

The camp’s director says Johnny Mac was never a part of the camp, but he would have loved to be a part of it. Johnny Mac touched several people in his 37 years and this was evident by the full parking lot at the event.

“His family and friends have decided that we would love our camp and our organization. Although he wasn’t a part of it he would’ve always wanted to be but was very busy,” says Rock and Roll Institute Camp Director Kevin Schwitters.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.