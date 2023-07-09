Honoring the life and legacy of Johnny Mac McCallum Jr.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) -Johnny Mac McCallum Jr. was a local musician and veteran who died at the age of 37. Saturday his family hosts a benefit at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill to help out younger musicians.

Proceeds from Saturday’s benefit help the Rock and Roll Institute award scholarships to its campers. It’s a week-long camp for 6th to 12th graders that uses music to educate and inspire area youth to create their own musical journey.

The camp’s director says Johnny Mac was never a part of the camp, but he would have loved to be a part of it. Johnny Mac touched several people in his 37 years and this was evident by the full parking lot at the event.

“His family and friends have decided that we would love our camp and our organization. Although he wasn’t a part of it he would’ve always wanted to be but was very busy,” says Rock and Roll Institute Camp Director Kevin Schwitters.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads and bridges are the target of Governer J-B Pritzker's new plan, but it will cost a hefty...
Illinois announces biggest construction program in state history
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle
Woman shot in Rockford Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
2 missing, 3 hurt in early morning fire in Sterling
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident

Latest News

Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ in Machesney Park hosts its fourth classic car show this year, which...
Dozens of hot rods line parking lot for Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ car show
Rockford police say they are talking to a person of interest.
10 -year-old girl found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon
We are 170 days away from Christmas as of Saturday, July 8 but that isn’t stopping some holiday...
It’s never too early to Christmas shop
Hundreds of people packed the streets for three days of festivities, fireworks, food trucks and...
Freeport celebrates city’s founder with Tutty Baker Fest